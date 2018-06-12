Mother of 7-year-old girl found weeks after she vanished in New Jersey

UPDATE, June 14, 2018: Erin Stack was found Wednesday afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY:

PATERSON, New Jersey — A New Jersey family is desperately searching for the mother of a 7-year-old girl who disappeared shortly after Mother’s Day.

Erin Stack, 35, went missing on May 22 , her mother said in a Facebook post.

She was last seen wearing a grey sweater, “funky” designed yoga pants, a blue bandanna headband and a black Johnny Cash T-shirt which was given to her by her daughter on Mother’s Day, according to police.

The family is extremely worried because she has been diagnosed with mental disorders and does not have her medication with her, Stack’s mother said in the Facebook post.

Stack was last spotted on May 22 just before 1:30 p.m. in Eva’s Village, located on Spring Street in Paterson, N.J., the Rochelle County Police Department said.

According to police reports, Stack was battling a substance abuse addiction and was in the process of applying for housing at the rehabilitation center.

She was denied from housing for unknown reasons and vanished soon after, police said.

The family said that they have not heard from Stack since the day of her disappearance which is unusual, according to her mother.

Stack is described as being about 5-feet-4 inches tall with brown hair and green eyes. She has a tattoo of a black ribbon on the front of her neck.

Please call the Rochelle Park Police Department at 201-843-1515 with any information regarding Erin Stack.