CUNY students prepare for relief work in Puerto Rico

Puerto Ricans are not ready for another storm more than a year after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Residents still need help and New York college students are preparing for relief efforts as part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's New York Stands with Puerto Rico Recovery and Rebuilding Initiative.

CUNY student Myra Rosa's grandmother passed away about a month after the storm. It took months to get her proper care after the hurricane.

"When we brought her here she wasn’t receiving proper medical attention because she wasn’t a New York resident, Rosa said. "So she passed away a month later."

Rosa will join hundreds of others in relief efforts.

Some students will leave for Puerto Rico Sunday. Until then, they're preparing so they can hit the ground running when they land.