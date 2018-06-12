Group sought in assault on bus driver in the Bronx: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EASTCHESTER, the Bronx — Authorities are looking for a group of teens who allegedly assaulted an on-duty bus driver in the Bronx, police said Tuesday.

The incident happened Saturday just before 5:30 p.m. as the group exited the southbound bus at Conner Street and Boston Road, police said.

The bus involved was route W-60 operated by Liberty-Lines, a public-private partnership in Westchester County.

Four teens, believed to be between 16 and 19 years old, allegedly punched and kicked the 38-year-old driver as they left the bus, police said.

The culprits ran away. They were last seen heading south on Boston Road, according to police.

Commuters at the bus stop Tuesday said attacking a driver is inexcusable, but also said late-arriving buses and arguing over fares is a common occurence.

Investigators have not said more about what led up to the attack nor given any details about the injuries suffered by the driver.

The culprits were last seen wearing the following clothing:

"One individual wore a black hooded sweater and dark colored pants, the second man last seen wearing a white shirt and dark colored pants, a third individual was observed wearing a blue shirt, light blue jeans and he had on a black backpack, and the last man was seen wearing a white hooded sweater and dark colored pants," police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

