3 get prison in Bronx fatal shooting of veteran battling leukemia

BRONX — The men who fatally shot a veteran after he intervened in a Bronx bar fight were sentenced to prison, District Attorney Darcel Clark said Tuesday.

Jason Allwood died after he was pistol-whipped and shot twice. Carlos Velez, 35; Luis Charbonier, 47 and William Andrades, 36, were all charged in his murder.

“The defendants plotted and set out to kill an innocent man who had come to the Bronx from Florida to visit his young son,” Clark said. “The victim was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army so he could battle leukemia and then was senselessly murdered.”

Velez, Charbonier and Andrades wrongly believed Allwood had beaten Velez’ brother – who is also Charbonier’s brother-in-law – at Cullen’s Tavern on March 12, 2015, officials said. Allwood, who was at the bar with a friend, had actually helped Velez’ brother. He pulled the attacker off of Alexis Valentin.

Velez and Charbonier went to the bar with Andrades the next night, determined to track down Valentin’s attacker. A patron incorrectly pointed to Allwood as the attacker.

The three men followed Allwood when he left the bar and attacked him.

Velez – who shot and pistol-whipped Allwood – was sentenced to 25 years to life for murder and 15 years for attempted murder. Charbonier was sentenced to 15 years to life for murder. Andrades was sentenced to seven and a half to 15 years in prison for conspiracy.