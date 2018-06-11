Subway thief cut sleeping rider’s pocket, stole wallet: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARBLE HILL, the Bronx — Authorities are looking for a subway thief who allegedly cut a sleeping rider's pants pocket and stole his wallet, police said Monday.

The incident happened on the No. 1 train at the West 225 Street and Broadway subway station at about 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say a 28-year-old victim was sleeping on the southbound train when he noticed that his pants pocket was cut and his wallet was gone.

The wallet contained an undetermined amount of cash, a debit card and assorted credit cards, police said.

Police released surveillance video of John Calhoun, the man suspected of using the victim's debit card at a fast food restaurant.

Calhoun is described as being 26 years old, 6 feet 2 inches tall and about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green winter cap, a black jacket and blue jeans.

