Anthony Bourdain’s ex shares photo of their ‘strong’ 11-year-old daughter

NEW YORK — Anthony Bourdain’s ex shared a photo of their daughter on Sunday, commending the 11-year-old for her bravery and strength after her father died by suicide last week.

Ottavia Busia-Bourdain shared a photo of their daughter performing at a concert. She described the 11-year-old as “strong and brave.”

“Our little girl had her concert today. She was amazing. So strong and brave. She wore the boots you bought her. I hope you are having a good trip, wherever you are,” Busia-Bourdain wrote in her first Instagram post since Bourdain’s death by suicide last week.

The couple was married in 2007 and separated in 2016 but had not divorced.

A source who worked closely with Bourdain told PEOPLE that being a father was one of the highlights of his life.

“It was quite evident that Tony was a lighter human being around his daughter,” the source said. “When he spoke about her, his eyes danced. He talked about her constantly.”

The “Parts Unknown” host died at 61 in an apparent suicide on June 8.

“His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time,” CNN said in a statement.

Bourdain was in Paris working on an upcoming episode of his award-winning CNN series when his friend Eric Ripert, a French chef, found him unresponsive in his hotel room.

A French prosecutor declared on Saturday that there was no evidence of foul play or violence involved in his death.

Over the weekend, tributes from across the nation poured in for the New York City native. This included a gathering from fans sharing their sentiments at the now-closed restaurant Brasserie Les Halles, where Bourdain previously served as an executive chef.

Resources: Getting help

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) . It is a free, 24/7 service that offers support, information, and local resources. You can also click here for additional hotlines within your state.

Depression and suicidal thoughts are often exhibited in many ways. Warning signs for suicide can include, but are not limited to, talking about wanting to die; conveying feelings of hopelessness, worthlessness or being a burden; and displaying extreme moods.

If someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention advises that you do not leave the person alone, call a prevention hotline, and take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional.

For more information on suicide prevention, including additional resources and warning signs, you can visit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s website.