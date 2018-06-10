Son confesses to murdering 60-year-old mom, remains found at Hamden property: police

Hamden, CT (WFSB) — Hamden Police held a press conference on Sunday at noon to reveal new details of what originally began as a search for a 60-year-old Mother, but later turned into a murder investigation.

Chief Thomas Wydra said Donna Tucker of 128 Broadway was reported missing by her sister, Denise Trofa, at 6:45 p.m. on Friday evening, and a search began for Tucker, a Hamden resident.

Wydra said the search was relaunched on Saturday morning by police and their K-9s.

“Information that came from family members started moving us into another direction from the initial missing person investigation,” Wydra said.

Donna Tucker’s son, Kyle Tucker, 34, of 128 Broadway, later confessed to murdering his Mother in an interview that last over an hour with police, according to Wydra.

Wydra said investigators have determined Donna Tucker most likely died from blunt force trauma to the head.

However, Wydra said a weapon has not been recovered and the motive will come out in the days and weeks ahead.

According to Wydra, a forensic anthropologist and the Chief Medical Examiner will identify the remains and determine the cause of death.

Wydra said Kyle Tucker is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on Monday for charges of murder and tampering with evidence.

Kyle Tucker had no previous arrest history and Wydra said his court case will likely be moved to New Haven Superior Court due to the nature and severity of the charges.

Wydra said Hamden police have responded to calls regarding Kyle Tucker’s mental health on multiple occasions at 128 Broadway.