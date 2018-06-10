Sen. Schumer pushes for more suicide prevention federal funding

NEW YORK — Referencing the recent suicides of designer Kate Spade and celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer(D-NY) says the time is now to increase otherwise stagnant federal funding of suicide prevention.
The suicide rate is increasing— with 45,000 deaths of people over the age of 10 from 1999 to 2016, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“It is one of the leading causes of death in the United States,” Schumer said. ”We do so much with auto accidents that kill a comparable number of people, why are we not doing more about suicide? Right now a New Yorker takes their life every five hours.”
The Senator cited three successful federal suicide prevention programs.
- The Garrett Lee Smith Suicide Prevention State Grant to educate young people
- The Suicide Prevention Lifeline
- The GLS Suicide Prevention Resource Center
The three programs have received $50 million annually combined since 2013 without any increase.
“The deaths of these well-known people, Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain, should be a wake up call to the Congress start funding these programs adequately,“ Schumer said.
For the second time in a week, the nation is mourning the death of a beloved figure. Fashion designer Kate Spade, and chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain, died just three days apart as a result of suicide. ・・・ News of the deaths broke as the @cdcgov reported an alarming increase in the number of suicides. Rates skyrocketed 25 percent across the country, and more than 30 percent in half of states, in the past two decades. ・・・ Dr. Anne Schucht with the CDC says simple steps can help those at risk. "Beginning a conversation, helping keep them safe, helping them connect and then follow-up with them. … We don't think every single suicide can be prevented, but many are preventable." ・・・ If you or someone you know is considering suicide, you are not alone. There are resources. Contact the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK(8255) . It is a free, 24/7 service that offers support, information, and local resources. Text TALK to 741741. And call 911 during emergencies. ・・・ Graphic made by @afspnational