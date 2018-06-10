Puerto Rican Day Parade to highlight hurricane heroes, recovery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The National Puerto Rican Day Parade, usually a joyous celebration of the island's people and culture, will also include tributes this year to heroes who have been helping Puerto Rico recover from the devastation of Hurricane Maria.

The celebration planned for Sunday will have the usual floats, musicians and brightly colored costumes. But this year, organizers and participants also want people to remember that months after Hurricane Maria roared through, Puerto Rico is still struggling.

The organizers say the marching contingents will include one made up of Puerto Ricans who are in the U.S. mainland only because they were displaced from their homes on the island.

The parade will also be honoring first responders and others who stepped up to help with both emergency efforts and ongoing recovery work.