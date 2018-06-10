Parkland students remember those lost in recent mass shootings at LI event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There was a moving tribute to the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting and Pulse Nightclub massacre Sunday at a Long Island event.

The victims were honored at the annual Long Island Pride On The Beach event. Thousands participated in a march in Long Beach. Parkland students and local March For Our Lives leaders were also involved.

Local surfers then paddled into the ocean, each with the names of victims from the Florida shootings. The surfers formed a circle, as people threw flowers into the water.

Long Island native and Parkland teacher Scott Beigel was also honored. The hero teacher died saving the lives of his students.