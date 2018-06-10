Full list: Tony Award winners 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Manhattan, NY — Sunday night, Radio City Music Hall was home to the 72nd Tony Awards, an annual ceremony with more than 25 categories that commemorates the theater community's noteworthy productions.

Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban hosted the ceremony. They were accompanied by celebrity presenters and performers including Melissa Benoist, Rachel Brosnahan, Matt Bomer, Jim Parsons, Andrew Rannells, Zachary Quinto, Claire Danes, Jeff Daniels and Billy Joel, just to name a few.

A few standout moments included Bruce Springsteen's performance of "My Hometown" and an appearance from Marjory Stoneman Douglas' high school students performing "Season's of Love" from Rent.

Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane emotional acceptance speeches and Robert De Niro's now viral comments regarding the current administration also made headlines.

'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' won 6 Tony Awards, including best play, while 'The Band's Visit' took home 10 Tony Awards — including one for Best Musical.

Check out our behind-the-scenes social media coverage, plus a full list of winners from each category below.

Here's a list of the winners (as of 11:05 p.m. on Sunday):

Best Musical: "The Band's Visit"

Best Leading Actor in a Musical: Tony Shalhoub, "The Band's Visit"

Best Leading Actress in a Musical: Katrina Lenk, "The Band's Visit"

Best Revival of a Musical: “Once On This Island”

Best Orchestrations: Jamshied Sharifi, “The Band’s Visit”

Best Choreography: Justin Peck, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel”

Best Scenic Designs of a Play: Christine Jones, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”

Best Score: “The Band’s Visit”

Best Revival of a Play: "Angels in America"

Best Sound Design of a Play: Gareth Fry, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”

Best Sound Design of a Musical: Kai Harada, “The Band’s Visit”

Best Play: “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”

Best Book of a Musical: “The Band’s Visit,” Itamar Moses

Best Leading Actor in a Play: Andrew Garfield, “Angels in America”

Best Leading Actress in a Play: Glenda Jackson, “Three Tall Women”

Best Featured Actor in a Play: Nathan Lane, “Angels in America”

Best Featured Actress in a Play: Laurie Metcalf, “Three Tall Women”

Best Featured Actor in a Musical: Ari’el Stachel, “The Band’s Visit”

Best Featured Actress in a Musical: Lindsay Mendez, “Carousel”

Best Scenic Design of a Play: Christine Jones, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”

Best Scenic Design of a Musical: David Zinn, “SpongeBob SquarePants”

Best Costume Design of a Play: Katrina Lindsay, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”

Best Costume Design of a Musical: Catherine Zuber, “My Fair Lady”

Best Lighting Design of a Play: Neil Austin, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”

Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Tyler Micoleau, “The Band’s Visit”

Best Direction of a Play: John Tiffany, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”

Best Direction of a Musical: David Cromer, “The Band’s Visit”

Special Tony Award for lifetime achievement in the theater: Chita Rivera, Andrew Lloyd Webber

Special Tony Award: Bruce Springsteen, John Leguizamo

Regional Theater Tony Award: La MaMa E.T.C.

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award: Nick Scandalios

Tony Honors for excellence in the theater: Sara Krulwich, Bessie Nelson, Ernest Winzer Cleaners