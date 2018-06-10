2 men bound, robbed by armed thieves in Queens home invasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAYSIDE, Queens — Two men were bound and robbed during a Queens home invasion last Wednesday.

The incident happened around 1:25 p.m. as three individuals in motorcycle helmets approached a residence along 214th Place in Bayside and forced two workers working inside to let them in by breaking glass in front of the home and displaying a weapon, police said.

As the individuals entered the home, two displayed firearms and bound the male workers, ages 49 and 53, police said.

The individuals removed about $1,000 and the 53-year-old worker’s cell phone before fleeing, said cops.

The victims were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).