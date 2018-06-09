Off-duty firefighter arrested for DWI in Brooklyn

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn — An off-duty firefighter was arrested on multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated in Brooklyn early Saturday, police said.

Around 1 a.m., Peter Beltran, 32, was pulled over after he failed to signal while driving east along Fourth Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway, police sources said.

Beltran was stopped and police say he appeared intoxicated, police sources said.

He refused a Breathalyzer test, and was later taken into custody.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated, refusal to take a breath test, and illegal signal from a parked position.