Motorcyclist killed in collision on Long Island

ELMONT, N.Y. — A motorcyclist is dead after he was involved in an automobile accident on Long Island Friday evening.

Anthony Ciambrone, 26, was operating a 2013 Kawasaki motorcycle when it collided with a vehicle, police said.

Ciambrone was traveling south on Belmont Boulevard as the second vehicle was traveling east on Atherton Avenue, making a left turn onto Belmont Boulevard, according to authorities.

Following the collision, Ciambrone was ejected and suffered multiple trauma injuries, police said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

Both vehicles were impounded for brake and safety checks, said police.