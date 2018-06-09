Man steals woman’s purse containing $400 from Staten Island Dunkin’ Donuts: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREAT KILLS, Staten Island — Police are searching for a man accused of stealing a woman’s purse from inside a Staten Island Dunkin' Donuts last week, police said.

It happened on May 25 around 3 p.m. inside the Dunkin' Donuts along Arthur Kill Road in Staten Island.

The female victim, 20, left her purse behind before exiting the store, police said.

About one hour later, an unidentified man entered the location and removed the woman’s purse, which contained identification cards and about $400, before exiting the store, said authorities.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).