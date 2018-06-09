× Man sought in death of 54-year-old man found with head trauma in Midtown

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection with a man found dead in a Midtown apartment, police said Saturday.

Police responded to a call of an unconscious person inside a second floor apartment located at 130 East 25 St., just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, officers found 54-year-old Ybarra Moses, of New York, NY, unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to his head in apartment #7B.

Moses was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities are looking for Ashraf Ahmed in connection with the death.

Ahmed is described as being about 5-feet-5 inches tall, around 170 pounds, with brown eyes and partially balding.

He was last seen wearing a button down shirt and dark pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).