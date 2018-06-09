It’s a G Thing: How a principal in Queens empowers her students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The culture of a school is built from the top down.

At Young Women’s Leadership School in Queens, their principal has prepared women to become strong, powerful leaders.

Born in Guyana, Mala Panday came to America at age two, and with empowerment and encouragement, she worked her way up to become principal of the girls' school and aims to help young women do the same.

Open to young women starting sixth grade and older, students are taught to prepare for college right away, and with a 100 percent collage acceptance rate, Panday proudly talks about her students.

“I couldn’t ask for anything else,” she said, “Once a teacher, always a teacher.”