How to watch the Belmont Stakes live

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — All eyes will be on Justify at the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes as he and his jockey vie for the coveted Triple Crown.

The race nicknamed “Test of the Champion” will takes place on Long Island, New York, Saturday, pitting 3-year-old thoroughbreds over a grueling mile-and-a-half on dirt.

Few have experienced a sustained test of stamina and speed. Timing their run is everything.

At this weekend’s Belmont Stakes, Justify has the chance to join the exclusive stable of Triple Crown winners after triumphs at the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes earlier this year.

The chestnut colt would become just the second horse to win the esteemed Triple Crown since 1978, with American Pharoah being the most recent to complete the sweep in 2015.

Justify will run from the rail after drawing the unfancied No. 1 post — one that trainer Bob Baffert always likes to avoid.

Still, ahead of the race, Justify’s rivals were already conceding it will take a minor miracle to stop him winning the most coveted prize in horse racing.

Here’s how to watch the 2018 Belmont Stakes:

When: Saturday, June 9

Where: Belmont Park in Elmont, New York

TV: NBC Sports Network (2 to 4 p.m.), NBC (4 to 7:15 p.m.)