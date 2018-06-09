Results: Belmont Stakes 2018

ELMONT, N.Y. — Top thoroughbreds raced through Belmont Park Saturday for the 150th Belmont Stakes.
All eyes will be on Justify as he and his trainer vie for horse racing’s second Triple Crown victory since 1978.
Below are the most recent results of Saturday’s races, according to the New York Racing Association:
Race 11 – Belmont Stakes (1 1/2 miles on dirt; $1.5 million stakes)
- Winner: Justify
- Time: 2:28.18
Race 10 (1 1/4 miles on inner turf; $1 million stakes)
- Winner: Spring Quality
- Time: 1:58.58
Race 9 (1 mile on dirt; $1.2 million stakes)
- Winner: Bee Jersey
- Time: 1:33.13
Race 8 (1 mile on turf; $700,000 stakes)
- Winner: A Raving Beauty
- Time: 1:32.14
Race 7 (7 furlongs on dirt; $400,000 stakes)
- Winner: Still Having Fun
- Time: 1:21.45
Race 6 (6 furlongs on turf; $400,000 stakes)
- Winner: Disco Partner
- Time: 1:06.74
Race 5 (1 1/2 miles on dirt; $400,000 stakes)
- Winner: Hoppertunity
- Time: 2:28.61
Race 4 (1 mile on dirt; $700,000 stakes)
- Winner: Monomoy Girl
- Time: 1:34.10
Race 3 (1 1/6 miles on dirt; $750,000 stakes)
- Winner: Abel Tasman
- Time: 1:40.36
Race 2 (1 1/6 miles on dirt; $150,000 purse)
- Winner: Prince Lucky
- Time: 1:41.14
Race 1 (1 mile on turf; $70,000 purse)
- Winner: La Moneda
- Time:1:34.17