Results: Belmont Stakes 2018

ELMONT, N.Y. — Top thoroughbreds raced through Belmont Park Saturday for the 150th Belmont Stakes.

All eyes will be on Justify as he and his trainer vie for horse racing’s second Triple Crown victory since 1978.

Below are the most recent results of Saturday’s races, according to the New York Racing Association:

Race 11 – Belmont Stakes (1 1/2 miles on dirt; $1.5 million stakes)

Race 10 (1 1/4 miles on inner turf; $1 million stakes)

Winner: Spring Quality

Time: 1:58.58

Race 9 (1 mile on dirt; $1.2 million stakes)

Winner: Bee Jersey

Time: 1:33.13

Race 8 (1 mile on turf; $700,000 stakes)

Winner: A Raving Beauty

Time: 1:32.14

Race 7 (7 furlongs on dirt; $400,000 stakes)

Winner: Still Having Fun

Time: 1:21.45

Race 6 (6 furlongs on turf; $400,000 stakes)

Winner: Disco Partner

Time: 1:06.74

Race 5 (1 1/2 miles on dirt; $400,000 stakes)

Winner: Hoppertunity

Time: 2:28.61

Race 4 (1 mile on dirt; $700,000 stakes)

Winner: Monomoy Girl

Time: 1:34.10

Race 3 (1 1/6 miles on dirt; $750,000 stakes)

Winner: Abel Tasman

Time: 1:40.36

Race 2 (1 1/6 miles on dirt; $150,000 purse)

Winner: Prince Lucky

Time: 1:41.14

Race 1 (1 mile on turf; $70,000 purse)

Winner: La Moneda

Time:1:34.17