1 dead, 2 injured in Bronx fire: police

BELMONT, the Bronx — One man has died and two others injured after a fast-moving fire erupted in a Bronx apartment, police said Saturday.

The fire happened Saturday around 1:30 p.m. at an apartment building located at 2216 Adams Place, according to police.

When firefighters arrived to the scene, they discovered a 44-year-old male with severe burns all over his body, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Fire officials also discovered a 50-year-old female and a 50-year-old male. Both individuals were transported to the hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification.