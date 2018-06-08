Transportation technology can connect you to multiple travel options

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Commuters and travelers are constantly looking for the best way to get from here to there.

Smart phones and apps offer a wealth of information.

Coord is a software developer that wants to connect you to more details and options about potential rides.

Choose your adventure on the subway, bus or a bike. Will you walk or take a car?

Perhaps, the best route is a combination of multiple modes of transportation.

The company works with cities, transit agencies, and designers to connect real-time information about transit.

Check out the demonstration site which, for the first time, includes a transit and bikeshare option.