Tractor-trailer overturns, blocking Westchester-bound lanes on Mario Cuomo Bridge

NEW YORK — A crashed tractor-trailer blocked all Westchester-bound lanes on the Mario Cuomo Bridge during the Friday morning commute.

Reports of the overturned truck were made around 5:35 a.m. For more than an hour, it remained on its side and across all Westchester-bound lanes.

Four tow trucks responded to the crash, and by 7 a.m., workers had moved the tractor-trailer upright, footage from AIR11 showed.

Traffic was backed up for miles, and motorists near the crash were seen exiting their vehicles to take pictures.

Travelers were from the New York thruway to either the Garden State Parkway or Palisades Parkway for the George Washington Bridge.

It is not yet clear if anyone was injured, but EMS was seen responding.