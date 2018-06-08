Man wanted in the Bronx for attempted robbery: police

THE BRONX— A man is wanted in the Bronx for allegedly attempting to rob a check-cashing location, police said Friday.

The culprit walked into Pay-O-Matic Check Cashing located on East 174 Street at about 11:30 a.m. on May 18, said police.

He then approached the bank teller, handed her a note demanding money and yelled, “I’ll shoot you,” police said.

The man then ran away, said an NYPD official.

Police are asking the public to help identify this would-be robber. He was last seen wearing a white baseball cap, dark colored sneakers, blue jeans and a black jacket.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).