Man fatally shot, another slashed in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLATBUSH-DITMAS PARK, Brooklyn — One man was fatally shot and another was slashed in Brooklyn Thursday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. as police responded to shots fired at an apartment along Ocean and Church Avenues in Flatbush-Ditmas Park.

When they arrived, authorities found a 24-year-old man shot in back and leg and a 23-year-old slashed in the right arm, police said.

Both victims were taken to the hospital where the 24-year-old was pronounced dead.

The shooting and stabbing occurred in the building’s lobby, according to police.

A knife was recovered in front of the building, police said.

Police said two men in their 20s fled the scene, one last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, the other in a black hooded sweatshirt.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).