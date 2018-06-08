Lenny Dykstra’s lawyers say former Mets star was the victim in Uber case

MANHATTAN — Attorneys representing Lenny Dykstra said the former Mets player was the victim in the dispute involving a New Jersey Uber driver last month.

“There’s been a lot of Uber nonsense,” said one of Dykstra’s attorneys, “That morning, Lenny Dykstra was the victim.”

The statement comes following accusations that Dykstra, 55, put a gun to his Uber driver’s head when the driver declined to change his trip destination.

He was arrested outside police headquarters in New Jersey after the driver, 47, stopped and ran out of the car toward cops, authorities said.

Dykstra’s lawyers asked the driver to change direction during the ride because he was going the wrong way, when the driver started yelling and arguing.

The drivers sped up and started swerving in and out of traffic, locking the car doors, the lawyers allege.

Dykstra said he called 911 and when they get toward the police headquarters, the driver turned the story around and accused Dykstra of trying to kill him.

The former All-Star was charged with making terroristic threats and drug offenses.

Police also say they found cocaine and marijuana among Dykstra’s belongings.

Dykstra played 12 seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets.

He has served prison time for crimes including bankruptcy fraud and money laundering.