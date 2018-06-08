At least 12 injured after bungalow explodes at camp in upstate NY

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE, N.Y. — Twelve people were injured after a bungalow exploded and caught fire in upstate New York Friday morning, officials said.

The fire broke out at the Quaker Hill Bungalow Colony at 60 Cromwell Rd. in Monroe.

The boys smelled gas as they entered their home and opened a window, neighbors said.

A fire and explosion immediately broke out.

“I was in the bungalow right near here, and someone started yelling ‘fire,’” said one witness.

A 12th-grade class from Yeshivas Novominsk had just arrived at the bungalow for a weekend graduation trip, said Rabbi Lipa Brennan, the school's executive director

"They were literally walking into the bungalow. They smelled a gas leak or some gas, and a second later it just went up," Brennan said.

The rabbi said the four hospitalized students with various degrees of burns are expected to recover. Emergency officials overnight had described several injuries as serious. The hospitalized teens' conditions were not immediately available Friday.

Eight other students with minor injuries returned home with the rest of the class, Brennan said.

Neighbors said the bungalows are used by the Jewish community, especially during the summer.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Associated Press contributed to this report.