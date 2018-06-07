The PIX11 Morning News is LIVE from Belmont Park from 6-9 a.m. on Friday

ELMONT, NY — This Friday, we’re taking the PIX11 Morning Show on the road to zipcode 11003!

It’s one of the most coveted prizes in horse racing. Justify will soon race in hopes of becoming the 13th horse to capture the Triple Crown when he hits the track in Elmont, New York.

Friday, the PIX11 Morning News takes you behind-the-scenes at Belmont Park before one of the biggest days in horse racing!

Hometown Hero: At the Belmont Stakes, all eyes are on the horses, but all ears on one man. Oji chats with Sam the Bugler, who is in charge of producing the musical tune that lets the audience know horses are heading to the tracks. He’s been here for about 25 years. Sam impresses Oji with a tune very familiar to her, and she shows off her bugle-playing “skills.”

Belmont Fashion: When you're at the Belmont Stakes, you need to dress to impress. Fashion expert Dawn Del Russo talks about the latest trends and what you may find people wearing at this weekend's event.

Hometown Team: We go behind the scenes with trainers and jockeys to see what it takes to make a champion horse. Do they think Justify will win at the Belmonts?

Hometown eats: No one feeds Elmont like King Umberto restaurant.The restaurant unveils their Belmont-Elmont pizza and some of their most popular dishes.