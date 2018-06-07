School bus overturns on New Jersey Turnpike ramp near Goethals Bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELIZABETH, N.J. — A school bus overturned on a ramp near a bridge connecting New Jersey and New York City.

Police say it happened around 4 p.m. Thursday on the New Jersey Turnpike near the Goethals Bridge, connecting the city of Elizabeth and Staten Island.

Police say all of the occupants were able to get off the bus. One adult and at least four children were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Mevakshei Hashem Yeshiva bus was in Elizabeth near the bridge coming off the ramp of the New Jersey Turnpike at exit 13 towards the toll booth when something happened and the bus overturned. It is not yet known what caused the accident.

Video shows the bus on its side with its front end mangled.

Fifth grader Shraga Stroh, and his classmates had just spent the day at a New Jersey park and were on their way back to Mevakshei Hashem Yeshiva in Brooklyn when the bus tipped over.

“I was scared because the wheel came off then the bus flipped because it went onto something then it flipped," Stroh said.

Medical personnel, including mental health counselors, were on hand here waiting for students as they returned to school. The school will be open Friday.