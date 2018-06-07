Robber makes off with $1,300 in Manhattan Capital One Bank robbery: Police

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — A man who stole $1,300 from a Capital One Bank in Manhattan is being sought, police said Thursday.

The unidentified man, 35, robbed a Capital One Bank at 347 Avenue of Americas on May 30 around 4:40 p.m., according to police.

The individual approached the bank teller and allegedly demanded cash.

He then stole $1,300 and fled westbound on West 4th Street, an NYPD official said.

The police are asking for help from the public to identify the robbery.

He was last seen wearing a brown T-shirt, shorts and black shoes.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)