Sure, the guys did it first, but the all-female cast of the upcoming “Ocean’s 8” did it in heels. The ladies chat with Oji about taking on the classic film, in theaters Friday.
‘Ocean’s 8’ brings heists to new heights
-
Whale dies after eating more than 17 pounds of plastic
-
Holy haute couture: Divine designs grace carpet at Met Gala
-
Woman found dead on train tracks in the Bronx
-
Two men attack, try to kidnap 8-year-old girls on Long Island: police
-
Con Ed customers in Staten Island asked to conserve energy amid repairs
-
-
First female firefighter in city’s 163-year history joins Elizabeth fire department
-
Man, 42, fatally stabbed inside Staten Island apartment
-
Father allegedly abandons baby at Toys R Us
-
8 cases of E. coli in NJ may be associated with restaurant chain: health officials
-
Teen may have died during game of ‘Russian Roulette’
-
-
Summer means more Amtrak repairs — and months of disruptions at Penn Station
-
10 dead, 10 hurt in Texas high school shooting: governor
-
The kids from “School of Rock” talk about what it takes to do 8 shows a week on Broadway