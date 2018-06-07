MTA to partner with Waze app to improve safety at railroad crossings

NEW YORK — The MTA announced Wednesday that they will partner with the Waze navigation app to improve safety at railroad crossings on the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad.

The partnership between the two railroads and the app come after a review of potential railroad crossing safety enhancements by the MTA and the LIRR.

Waze will integrate a railroad crossing warning to alert users at ten pilot locations across Long Island starting Thursday.

The integration will continue until all 296 LIRR railroad crossing locations are live on the app.

The Ten LIRR/Waze Pilot Locations:

Bay Shore – 3rd Avenue

Deer Park – Commack Road

Deer Park – Executive Drive

Farmingdale – Main Street

Hampton Bays – Ponoquogue

Hewlett – West Broadway

Holbrook – Holbrook Road

Oyster Bay – Willis Avenue

Sayville – Snedicor Avenue

Wyandanch – 18th Street

“Safety is a core value at the MTA and its commuter railroads for our customers and our employees as well as for those in the communities we serve. We are delighted to continue to go above and beyond railroad crossing safety requirements, to announce a new safety initiative, in partnership with Waze, to alert motorists using the app that they are approaching a grade crossing,” said MTA Chairman Joseph Lhota.

Both the LIRR and Metro-North have implemented mandated grade crossing warning systems with required gates, red flashing lights and warning bells as well as train horns blowing as they approach the area.

The feature connected to LIRR’s continuing collaboration with Waze for their Connected Citizens Program, which offers a free, two-way data share of publicly available traffic information.

The MTA said Metro-North is also working with Waze to develop a similar service.