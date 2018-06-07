Junkyard fire on Long Island causes delays on LIRR

WESTBURY, N.Y. — A fire at a Westbury junkyard has caused delays on the LIRR Thursday morning.

Service between Hicksville and Mineola on the Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches was temporarily suspended. Service has since been restored, but commuters should expect delays averaging 20 to 30 minutes in both directions.

LIRR train service is back in service in both directions between Hicksville and Mineola on the Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches. Customers should expect residual delays averaging 20-30 minutes in both directions. — LIRR (@LIRR) June 7, 2018

Several trains from Ronkonkoma and Farmingdale to Penn Station are also delayed.

The Oyster Bay branch was not affected by the fire, the Long Island Railroad tweeted.

The cause of the fire is not immediately known.

For updates on train service, click here.