Jersey City councilman criticized for post some call homophobic

JERSEY CITY, NJ — Jersey City Councilman Richard Boggiano sees nothing wrong with his since deleted Facebook pos showing photo of a man wearing nothing but a tiny pair of pink underwear and pink heels.

It was captioned: “Hey city council pass the obscenity law." But instead of stirring up the debate on lifting a ban on topless women in public spaces by revising Jersey City’s 1980's obscenity law, all Boggiano did with his post is infuriate the LGBTQ+ community. Some have accused the outspoken councilman of being homophobic.

Michael Billy, CEO of Hudson Pride Center, is one of Boggiano's critics.

“It’s absolutely unacceptable," he said. "We’re the most diverse city in the nation. We’ve got the largest LGBTQ+ population in the state, and that type of behavior, he should know better. We are asking for a public apology."

Boggiano doubled down on his post when PIX11 spokes to him Thursday evening.

“I don’t want to talk about it," he said. "It had nothing to do with what these people are talking about. They’re all causing trouble over nothing. I didn’t offend nobody."

Boggiano’s long time next door neighbor tried to see the situation from both sides of the fence.

“I can see where they’re coming from, and I can also see what he might have been trying to say," the neighbor said. "He shouldn’t have posted the pictures. That’s basically what it comes down to."

