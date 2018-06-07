Dramatic video shows police officers saving baby being thrown from window

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Three Ohio police officers who stopped a mother from throwing her baby out of second-story window are being hailed as heroes.

Lakewood police officers Joshua Greear, Nick Rebraca and Heather Herpka received the prestigious Life Saving Award Wednesday night from the Ohio Tactical Officers Association at an event in Sandusky, according to WJW.

Greear said he still can’t believe what happened that morning. The harrowing call was captured on the officers' body cameras.

“I watched the video 100 times,” Greear said. “I was like, 'Did I really see that?'"

The officers were responding to a home at about 7 a.m., shortly after starting their shift, this past November after neighbors reported hearing loud noises.

Greear said a second-floor window was broken out and it looked like items had been thrown out of the window and landed on a neighbor's car.

“The house was torn apart,” Greear said. “The back door was wide open and there’s blood on the door frame and on the floor and you can hear noise from inside but there’s no lights.”

The officers entered the home and called for the woman inside, who finally appeared with blood on her clothing and speaking incoherently while holding her 19-month-old son.

When the officers tried to get the boy to make sure he was OK, the woman ran into the bathroom then toward the broken out window .

“That’s when she wound up trying to throw him,” recalled Greear, who immediately jumped to the rescue. “I bear hugged him, to her and her to me. I had my arms wrapped around both of them and we were able to get her back out.”

But the ordeal wasn’t over.

The woman then began biting the child’s face under his ear. Officers safely freed the child then the mother started kicking and biting them.

Eventually, she was subdued and both mother and son were taken to a hospital for treatment. Officers said the child suffered minor injures.

His mother received psychiatric treatment and wasn’t charged criminally.

Greear credited their intense training handling individuals with mental illness and said they just did what any other officers would have done in that situation.