Wizard of Oz’s last living adult munchkin dead at 98

The last surviving adult munchkin from “Wizard of Oz” has died at age 98, according to reports.

TMZ reports that Jerry Maren died more than a week ago at a San Diego nursing care facility. His funeral was held over the weekend in Hollywood.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Maren is best known for his role alongside Judy Garland in the 1939 classic, as one of the members of "The Lollipop Guild" trio. He was reportedly paid $50 a week for his work. Meanwhile, the dog who was cast as Toto reportedly earned $125 per week.

He went on to appear in the movies "Battle for the Planet of the Apes" and “At the Circus” as well as acted in several TV shows.

According to TMZ, there were multiple reports that Maren died in March 2016, but a friend of Maren’s confirmed those reports were false.

Maren’s Instagram bio says he was the “last living munchkin from the Wizard of Oz.” But several news outlets have reported he was the last living adult Munchkin. There were several children cast as Munchkins in the movie.