Three generations of Brooklyn women living in apartment filled with problems

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Sakina Smith says her Bedford-Stuyvesant apartment at the Louis Armstrong Houses is filled with problems — and Smith is concerned for the health of her 2-year-old, Maliah Williams.

“I’m so angry," Smith said. "Not even an animal should live like this."

Smith says she had mold in her bathroom and closets, her floors need to be redone, and her kitchen is blocked off by caution tape.

A New York City Housing Authority spokesperson said, “We are looking into this and will work to complete any necessary repairs as quickly as possible."

If you have a story send us your story and upload a video to Monica Morales on Facebook.