Target hiring for new locations in Lower East Side, Brooklyn

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Target is going on a hiring spree ahead of opening new stores across the tri-state area, the company announced on Wednesday.

This summer, the billion-dollar company will open locations in the East Village at 500 14th Street and on the Lower East Side at 145 Clinton Street.

Interested candidates can attend a job fair hosted at the chain’s 400 Grand Street location on June 11, 12, 14 or 18.

“Our Lower East Side store is searching for 85 new team members who are committed to providing guests with the best shopping experience possible, while working alongside a world-class team,” Elena Ramos, Target store team leader, told AMNewYork.

“Target provides meaningful work and opportunities to build and develop skills that will span every team members’ entire career.”

Various benefits for employees include a 20 percent wellness discount, TGT 401K plan and daycare flexible spending account, according to the company’s website.

Next year, Target also plans to open additional stores in locations, including Midwood, Hell’s Kitchen and the Upper East Side. There’s also plans for a new Brooklyn location near Kings Highway in 2021.

To apply for the job openings and inquire about an interview, visit here.