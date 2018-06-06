Police find man living in parked car with small arsenal

NEW YORK — Police say a Georgia man who had been living out of his car at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City was hiding a small arsenal of guns and bullets in his vehicle.

The 21-year-old Augusta, Georgia man faces a number of weapons charges after police found two semi-automatic handguns, over a hundred rounds of ammunition, a machete and a hatchet in his car Monday.

Police say the man told them he had been living in his car inside the bus terminal parking lot for the past two weeks, and was attempting to make his way to Canada.

According to court documents, the suspect was charged with two counts of gun possession. His arraignment was pending Tuesday.