Man killed in police-involved shooting at Long Island home: sources

MERRICK, N.Y. — A man is dead following a police-involved shooting at a Merrick home early Wednesday, law enforcement sources tell PIX11.

Police were called to the Long Island home on Murray Place around 1:30 a.m. for a reported domestic incident.

When police arrived, they encountered a man with a gun and a confrontation broke out between the man and police. The man was shot during the scuffle, sources said.

The 43-year-old man, who died from his injuries, has not been identified.

Neighbors say they were shocked to hear gunshots in the area.

"It's really a quiet area," the neighbor said.