Woman punched, hit with car outside Brooklyn Red Lobster: police

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Authorities are searching for the man who assaulted a woman in outside of a Brooklyn Red Lobster Sunday night.

It happened around 10:35 p.m. when the individual punched a 24-year-old woman in her face in front of a Red Lobster along Gateway Drive in East New York following a meeting for dinner, police said.

The man entered a black Nissan Maxima, got out and took the victim’s phone, which he threw onto the ground and broke, according to police.

The individual then reentered and reversed his vehicle, striking the victim and causing her to fall, said police.

The woman sustained lacerations on her knees, said cops.

