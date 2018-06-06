City-paid contractors not doing proper elevator inspections, comptroller says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Subcontractors paid by New York City’s Department of Buildings are — in thousands of cases — not properly inspecting elevators, a report by the New York State Comptroller’s office alleges.

The City Department of Buildings is responsible for inspecting 71,000 elevators every year. To do this, an army of subcontractors are hired. In some cases lack of data suggests inspections mights not be happening at all.

A multi-year audit by the Comptroller said there is no data for thousands of inspections assigned to those sub-contractors. In 2016, more than 6,700 inspections may have been skipped. In 2015, 8,800 inspections were possibly ignored.

The Comptroller’s report also finds a bevy of mistakes by inspectors when investigators specifically monitored several elevator banks across the five boroughs.

Subcontractors filled out certificates before doing inspections and missed critical flaws that should have shut down elevators immediately. In one case, the investigation led to the immediate firing of an inspector.

The report recommended the Department of Buildings make sure all inspectors being hired know all the rules and regulations— and use more forceful measures like monetary fines to get some of these companies to shape up.

The full report is available here.