Authorities search for 2-year-old boy possibly abducted by father

CORAM, L.I. — Authorities are on a multistate search for a 2-year-old boy and his father

Jovani Ligurgo was dropped off at John Ligurgo III’s residence in Coram around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Coram firefighters were called around 3:30 p.m. to the Bretton Woods Drive condo after smoke began pouring from the windows.

After the flames were put out inside the bedroom of the second floor apartment, investigators discovered the residence was unoccupied, and the father and son were missing.

Authorities believe John Ligurgo III took off with his son and may be in possession of a hunting rifle.

Ligurgo, 43, shares custody of Jovani with the child’s mother, who was due to get the boy back Tuesday afternoon.

The boy’s father is believed to be driving his 2013 black Jeep Grand Cherokee with NY license plate GAV4699, police said.

Around 5 p.m., the SUV was spotted crossing the George Washington Bridge into New Jersey, about 60 miles away from Ligurgo's home, said authorities.

There hasn’t been a sighting since. It is unclear if the toddler is in any danger.

His father does not have any active warrants, police said.

Police say they requested an Amber alert to be issued, but were told the situation did not meet the criteria to have one issued out.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 911 or contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.