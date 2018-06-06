Mother, son killed in Brooklyn apartment fire: FDNY

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLATBUSH-DITMAS PARK, Brooklyn —Two people are dead after flames erupted at an apartment in Brooklyn early Wednesday, FDNY said.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. on the sixth floor of a six-story apartment along Ditmas Avenue and E. 22nd Street in Flatbush-Ditmas Park.

Firefighters battled through what FDNY Deputy Chief Stephen Moro called "extremely dangerous conditions."

"We had one of our members trapped momentarily. He was able to be found and was taken out of the apartment, and is ok at this time," he said.

A woman, 59 was found unconscious inside an apartment on the sixth floor police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man, 39, was also removed from the same apartment and was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, authorities said.

Their identities have not been released pending family notification.

Two firefighters were treated on scene. No other residents were reported injured.

The American Red Cross is on scene assisting the families who were affected by the blaze.

