5 fires set overnight on Long Island: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island — At least five fires were set overnight along a nearly two-mile stretch on Long Island, police in Suffolk County said Wednesday.

The fires were sparked between 2:55 a.m.and 4:15 a.m. in Wyandanch and Deer Park, police said.

The first call came in about 2:55 a.m. A car was on fire at Long Island and Lake avenues in Wyandanch, police said.

Then at 3:20 a.m., a fire was reported in a vacant store at Straight Path and State Avenue in Wyandanch.

About half an hour later, at 3:50 a.m., a section of a fence was set on fire at Grand Boulevard and Doe Street in Wyandanch.

Barely 20 minutes after that, a boat was set on fire on Lake Avenue and West 23rd Street in Deer Park.

And minutes later, and just a block away, an apartment door was set ablaze on West 22nd Street and Lake Avenue.

Police said the arson squad is investigating the string of fires.