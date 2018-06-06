2 Nassau County cops arrested in connection to drug ring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. — Two Nassau County police officers were arrested for their connection to a drug ring on Long Island, police said.

Seven others were arraigned at Suffolk County Criminal Courthouse in the same investigation.

A source close to a six-month long investigation into a Long Island drug ring confirms Karen Ernst is one of two Nassau County officers under investigation by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

Ernst is charged with facilitation, sources told PIX11.

Her boyfriend and fellow officer Erik Skoglund was arrested and charged with conspiracy with possession.

The Suffolk County DA’s office confirmed Ernst and Skoglund were part of a grand jury investigation.

PIX 11 sources confirm seven others were busted in connection to the very same ring on Monday.

An attorney representing one of those men refused to comment on the case.

Their charges, however, are spelled out in a criminal complaint and range from possession with intent to sell to criminal possession of a controlled substance to possession of a firearm, police said.

The drugs involved in this case include heroin and cocaine, sources said.

PIX11 reached out to the Nassau County police department to find out the employment status of the two officers, but have not heard back.

Both officers were arrested and were given desk appearance tickets to be due back in court in August.