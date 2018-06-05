New video shows teen sought in shooting death of 17-year-old girl in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST FARMS, Bronx — Authorities released new video of a teenager wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl in the Bronx, police said Tuesday.

Police said the teen fired numerous gunshots into a group of people, striking 17-year-old Vlana Roberts at about 8:15 p.m. on June 9 near East 181st Street and Vyse Avenue.

Roberts suffered a gunshot wound to her torso and was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said..

Surveillance video released by police shows her suspected killer. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black shorts.

He is described as being between 15 to 18 years old, with long hair worn in a ponytail and a light complexion.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

