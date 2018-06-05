× Sherrill wins Democratic nod in NJ 11th District, hopes to flip seat from Republican control

Former Navy pilot and federal prosecutor Mikie Sherrill has won the Democratic primary in New Jersey’s 11th District.

Sherrill won in a five-way race on Tuesday. Democrats are hopeful she can flip the seat from Republican control now that Republican Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen has announced his retirement. She’ll face Republican New Jersey Assemblyman Jay Webber.

Webber is an attorney who has represented the 26th Legislative District since 2008. He won Tuesday in a five-way contest, defeating Patrick Allocco, Peter De Neufville, Antony Ghee and Martin Hewitt.

Sherrill defeated Mitchell Cobert, Tamara Harris, Alison Heslin and Mark Washburne.

Sherrill had fundraising success, quickly gained party support and won high-profile endorsements ahead of the election. Federal Election Commission records show she raised nearly $3 million with almost $2 million cash on hand. Her opponents raised roughly $600,000 combined.

On the Republican side, Assemblyman Jay Webber raised nearly $235,000. The other Republicans are Patrick Allocco, of Convent Station; Peter De Neufville, of Chatham; Tony Ghee, of Totowa; and Martin Hewitt, of Morristown.