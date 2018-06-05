Pro wrestler ‘Rockin’ Rebel’ and wife dead in murder-suicide

WEST GOSHEN, Pa. — Authorities say a pro wrestler fatally shot his wife inside their Pennsylvania home last week and then turned the gun on himself.

West Goshen police say a preliminary investigation found Charles and Stephanie Williams died in a murder-suicide. They say the injuries indicate that the 52-year-old who wrestled as the “Rockin’ Rebel” shot his 50-year-old wife and then himself.

Police responded to the home and met family members early Friday. The officers then searched the home and found the couple in the living room.

No other injuries were reported in the shootings.

Friends say Stephanie Williams was the mother of two 10-year-olds who also lived in the home. But it wasn’t clear if Charles Williams was their father.

He wrestled for Extreme Championship Wrestling and at independent matches.