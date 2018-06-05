Man with walker fatally struck by E train after falling onto tracks in Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — A man with a walker died after being struck by a train in Queens Tuesday night, officials said.

The 58-year-old man slipped and fell at the Roosevelt Avenue stop around 6:30 p.m., an MTA spokesperson said. He was hit by a Manhattan-bound E train and rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Video from the scene shows firefighters remove a walker from the tracks.

The victim's name has not been released. Police do not suspect any criminality.

Service on the express track along the Queens Boulevard line was suspended for about an hour Tuesday evening.

Both directions were impacted for a time because third-rail power is turned off for emergency crews.