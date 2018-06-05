Man shot in face, robbed in Queens: Police

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens — A man is in the hospital after police said he was shot in the face and robbed in Queens early Tuesday.

The victim, a 46-year-old man, was approached by another man and shot in the face on 102nd Avenue near 220th Street in Queens Village at 2:25 a.m., police said.

The gunman stole the gunshot victim’s cellphone and car keys, according to police. It is not clear if the man’s car was then stolen.

The victim has since been hospitalized.

